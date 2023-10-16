Jake Wardle puts Grand Final heroics down to rediscovering love for game after Huddersfield Giants frustration
The centre scored 22 tries in 64 games in a promising start to life in the Huddersfield first team after graduating from the club's academy.
But Wardle was limited to six appearances in the first half of last season after falling behind Ricky Leutele and Leroy Cudjoe in the pecking order on his return from an injury lay-off and soon found himself on the way out of the John Smith's Stadium.
The 24-year-old was sent out on loan to Warrington Wolves before joining Wigan on a permanent deal despite having 12 months left on his contract.
At the time, Giants boss Ian Watson said: "Sometimes things don’t work out and people have to move."
Wardle has enjoyed a resurgence at Wigan, culminating in a starring role in Saturday's 10-2 Grand Final win over Catalans Dragons.
The England international was named man of the match to add to his Dream Team selection.
Asked whether he could have imagined winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy when he left Huddersfield, Wardle replied: "No I didn't. I didn't really see myself anywhere.
"Last year wasn't ideal for myself. I obviously had to go out on loan which was the first real test of my career. Still being young, I probably didn't handle it the best off the field.
"That's in the past now. This year I've found that love for the game again. I'm happy and really enjoying my rugby.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity Wigan and Matty (Peet) have given me."
Whereas Wardle has reached new heights, Huddersfield struggled on their way to a ninth-place finish in 2023.
Wardle is focused on enjoying a period of prolonged success with Wigan rather than proving a point to his former employers.
"I don't think it's necessarily about that," he said. "It was just about finding that happiness and love for the game again.
"I've got belief in myself and Matty has got belief in me. I had some doubts last year. It was a very inconsistent time for me. When you have to go out on loan and things like that, it's not ideal.
"I've learnt a lot of lessons from it and am really happy to be part of Wigan now. You don't want to think too far ahead but with the group of players we've got here and the trust we've got, we could go on to do something special."
Wardle, who has scored two tries in as many games for England, is hoping he has done enough to be included in Shaun Wane's squad for the series against Tonga.
"There are a few medical checks to be ticked off first," added Wardle. "When you're a kid you want to play in Grand Finals but the pinnacle is representing your country. It's something I want to be part of."