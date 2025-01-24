Jake Webster ready for coaching career after staying on as Keighley Cougars boss

Jake Webster plans to stay in coaching after agreeing to lead Keighley Cougars into the 2025 season.

The former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers centre became an assistant coach towards the end of his playing days at Cougar Park before stepping up to the position of director of rugby.

Webster took over as interim head coach midway through last year following the departure of Matt Foster and will continue in the role this season.

"It's something I've wanted to do for the last few years but I also had some other things that were at the forefront of my mind," said Webster, who will juggle two jobs in 2025.

"I also live by a mantra of 'If not now, when?' and 'If not me, who?'. Steve (Watkinson, chief operating officer) reminded me of that so when the opportunity came up to merge my roles to keep consistency and continuity at the club, I took it.

"I work at the club during the day and then four o'clock comes and I put my coach's head on. It is full-on but that's rugby league – a never-ending merry-go-round.

"I do see myself coaching long term. Rugby league has been my life since I was 17/18. I've got so much to give back and this is how I can do it."

Keighley must wait for their first competitive action of the year after their Challenge Cup second-round tie against York Knights was pushed back a week to allow Mark Applegarth's men to face Hull KR in Amsterdam.

Jake Webster is preparing to lead Keighley into the new season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

In League One, the Cougars are aiming to right the wrongs of last season's play-off final loss to Hunslet.

Webster is viewing the switch to a Super 8s format – which will see the top four teams in League One meet the bottom four sides in the Championship for three places in the second tier – as a positive change.

"It will be tough but it also gives four opportunities for a change as well," said the 41-year-old, whose team take on a second-string Bradford Bulls side in a friendly on Saturday.

"The top four is not a given for us in League One. I think it'll be as competitive as it's been in all the years I've been involved at Keighley.

Keighley were beaten by Hunslet in last season's play-offs. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The squad is going to have to evolve through the year once Super League and Championship players become available. We've just got to be ready to pounce.