James Batchelor highlights Hull KR's steely mentality with Super League pledge

Willie Peters' side edged a tense final against Warrington Wolves to end the club's 40-year major trophy drought and become just the second Rovers team to win the cup.

After following in the footsteps of Roger Millward's great side and writing their names into club folklore, the Robins partied like it was 1980.

But when they host Catalans Dragons on their return to Super League this Friday, KR will be back in business mode with designs on the treble.

"We all watched the video and mentioned that only 15 people had won the cup for Hull KR," said Batchelor.

"We wanted to add another 17 to that, so to do that is pretty special. I don't know when that will sink in.

"It'll probably be when I retire. If we sit back now and think we're legends of the club already, the season could derail pretty quickly.

"There are two more trophies on offer that we want to go for and it's going to take a lot more hard work to get them.

James Batchelor lifts the Challenge Cup aloft. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We're going for all three because we feel we're capable of winning every game we go into. It's going to be tough so we're going to have to be all in for the next 16 or 17 games if we've got any chance of winning another one let alone two."

Rovers demonstrated their steely mentality to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at a rain-sodden Wembley.

The Robins broke the deadlock through Mikey Lewis' penalty, only for Warrington to seize control with Josh Thewlis' converted try on the stroke of half-time.

KR were hampered by errors in their attempts to claw their way back into the game and struggled to create clear-cut chances.

James Batchelor is embraced by Joe Burgess after the full-time hooter. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, just when it seemed the dream was slipping away, Tyrone May's grubber kick caused chaos in the Warrington in-goal area and Tom Davies was in the right place to finish.

Lewis held his nerve to slot the conversion and the party could begin once Batchelor claimed the restart.

"It's the best feeling I've had so far in my career," said Batchelor after winning his first trophy.

"With 20 minutes to go, I told Budgie (Joe Burgess) and Kelepi (Tanginoa) to keep going because we were going to get something and win it. When that kick went through and I saw Peta (Hiku) and Tom chasing it, like they do every week, there's always a chance. You've got to be in the picture to score it and we were.

Hull KR line up at Wembley before the Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was praying that Mikey got the kick over. I said to the boys that anything could happen and to be ready for golden point or a set to win the cup. Thankfully he got it and we saw it out."

Batchelor has been on the journey with Hull KR since the start of the Peters era after seeing the potential of a club that had been starved of success.

Last week's cup triumph provided the 27-year-old with ultimate vindication.

"When I was at Wakefield, I turned a few offers down and would only leave for one that I thought I could take my career on with," said Batchelor.

"Once I spoke to Willie and Paul (Lakin, chief executive), they sold the vision that the club were going to win trophies.

"I said the same when I came and a few people got into me and gave me some stick because Hull KR weren't that good at the time – but this has definitely justified it now.