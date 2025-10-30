James Bentley finds new Super League club following Leeds Rhinos exit

Former Leeds Rhinos back-rower James Bentley has joined Warrington Wolves following his recent departure from Headingley.

The 29-year-old has penned a 12-month deal with Warrington as part of a double signing alongside Australian outside back Josh Smith.

Bentley was granted a release by Leeds due to a 'personal matter' earlier this month.

The forward was under contract until 2027 after signing fresh terms in April but his four-year stay at his hometown club came to an abrupt end.

Bentley played against former side St Helens in the 2022 Super League Grand Final and went on to score 15 tries in 81 appearances for Leeds.

The Ireland international was a regular for Brad Arthur's team this year but is now preparing for a new challenge at Super League rivals Warrington.

"I’m really excited to be joining Warrington," said Bentley.

"It's a fantastic club and the squad that's coming together is really exciting.

James Bentley left Headingley earlier this month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I can’t wait to get started and rip into pre-season, work with Sam (Burgess, head coach) to build my game and do my bit to help the team have a big year."

Burgess added: "James is a fantastic addition for us at Warrington.