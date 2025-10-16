James Bentley makes sudden Leeds Rhinos exit as club explain decision

Leeds Rhinos have agreed to release James Bentley due to a "personal matter".

The forward was under contract until 2027 after penning fresh terms in April but he has been allowed to "look at other options", signalling the end of his four-year stay at his hometown club.

Bentley played against former side St Helens in the 2022 Super League Grand Final and went on to score 15 tries in 81 appearances for Leeds.

The 28-year-old was a regular for Brad Arthur's team this year but is now looking for a new club.

Bentley becomes the second high-profile departure from Headingley this week following Andy Ackers' move to Bradford Bulls.

"Leeds Rhinos have today released back row James Bentley from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect," read a club statement.

"Bentley joined the Rhinos in 2022 from St Helens and the 27-year-old had agreed an extension to his contract in April. However, due to a personal matter, both parties have agreed a release from the remainder of his contract to allow Bentley to look at other options for 2026 and beyond in his best interests.