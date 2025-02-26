James Ford leaves Featherstone Rovers on day of change at Yorkshire clubs

James Ford has left his position as Featherstone Rovers head coach just two games into the new Championship season.

Rovers kicked off the campaign with a home win over Doncaster but are looking for a new coach following Sunday's defeat by London Broncos.

Ford took over from Sean Long in the closing stages of the 2023 season with Featherstone top of the Championship having initially joined as director of rugby.

However, the 42-year-old was unable to lead Rovers to promotion and had to negotiate a season of upheaval in 2024 amid significant budget cuts, guiding the club to sixth place before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs for the second straight year.

"Featherstone Rovers can confirm that head coach James Ford has left the club with immediate effect," read a statement.

"We wish James all the best for the future and thank him for his hard work through a transitional period for the club.

"Further announcements will be made shortly about the club’s plans moving forward."

Ford became the second Yorkshire coach to leave his post on Wednesday after Jake Webster stood aside at Keighley Cougars.

James Ford has left Featherstone. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers centre had been combining the head coach role with his director of rugby duties but will now focus on commercial and community aspects of the club in a mutual agreement.

The Cougars were hammered 44-0 by Rochdale Hornets in their opening League One game after suffering a home play-off loss to Hunslet at the end of last season.

Assistant coach Jordie Hedges has taken the reins on an interim basis.

"I've really enjoyed my time coaching but with all the negative press, my mental health and wellbeing needs some attention," said Webster.

Jake Webster has moved back into the back offices at Keighley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"My family will always come first and I need to protect them and myself.

"Jordie Hedges has my full backing and support as an interim head coach while the club tests the market for a long-term solution.