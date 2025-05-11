Jared Waerea-Hargreaves blocks out fairytale talk to focus on Wembley mission with 'super motivated' Hull KR

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves insists he is not motivated by personal glory after setting up the chance to win at Wembley in the final year of his storied career.

The 36-year-old is heading to the national stadium next month as part of his farewell tour following KR's resounding Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who won three NRL Grand Finals, four minor premierships and three World Club Challenge titles during his time with Sydney Roosters, could bow out as a winner on English shores – but a fairytale finish is the last thing on his mind.

"To be honest, I don't think about me," said the veteran front-rower, who joined the Robins at the end of last year.

"It's not that I don't care but I care about the team and I care about the club. At the end of the day, I'm here to do a job and that's to turn up every day with the right attitude and perform on game day.

"It just helps being at a great club that is super motivated. I'll think about that stuff when it's time. I'm just so keen to perform for this club."

KR's motivation is fuelled by painful near misses in recent seasons.

Willie Peters' men were beaten in golden point by Leigh Leopards the last time they visited Wembley two years ago before coming up short against Wigan Warriors in the 2024 Super League Grand Final.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will play at Wembley in his final season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I see a really motivated squad," said Waerea-Hargreaves, who played at Wembley for New Zealand in their thrilling World Cup semi-final win over England in 2013.

"There have been a few conversations this year. I've noticed how motivated they are since day one in November.

"This club has been nothing but great since I came here so the least I can do is get out there and try perform as hard as I can.

"We've still got three games to play before then. We'll try to keep as healthy and fit as possible and look forward to an amazing experience."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has quickly endeared himself to the Hull KR faithful. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The KR supporters packed out the LNER Community Stadium for the clash with the Dragons, turning the neutral venue into a home away from home.

"It was an unbelievable experience with 8,500 Robins supporters," added Waerea-Hargreaves.

"I woke up to my son singing 'Red, Red Robin', which is cool. It's definitely sunk in to my family.