Jared Waerea-Hargreaves misses out as New Zealand name squad to face Australia at Elland Road

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has not been included in New Zealand's 19-man squad for Friday's World Cup semi-final against Australia.

By James O'Brien
7 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:26pm

The Sydney Roosters enforcer sat out the Kiwis' nervy win over Fiji after being hit with a one-match ban for a high tackle on Dan Norman, described by Ireland coach Ged Corcoran as a "dog shot" in the aftermath of the final group game.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who missed the opening two games due to a ban carried over from the NRL, is free from suspension this week but has been nursing a hamstring issue and will miss out at Elland Road.

Head coach Michael Maguire has recalled Penrith Panthers prop Moses Leota after injury, while New Zealand Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak also returns.

Scott Sorensen, Marata Niukore, Jeremy Marshall and Sebastian Kris have all missed out on selection for the clash with the Kangaroos.

New Zealand 19-man squad: Jesse Bromwich (captain), Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Kenny Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves steps off the bus as New Zealand arrive to play Lebanon. (Photo: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)
AustraliaNew ZealandElland Road