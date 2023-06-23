Jarrod O'Connor targets Leeds Rhinos play-off charge after signing new deal

Jarrod O'Connor has signed a new three-year deal to hand Leeds Rhinos a boost ahead of tonight's crunch clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The youngster penned a contract through to the end of 2025 last summer and Leeds have now tagged on another year as they look to build their team around the likes of O'Connor.

O'Connor has played every game since Rohan Smith's arrival in May 2022 after becoming the club's first-choice hooker.

The 21-year-old remains optimistic that the Rhinos can end the season on a high as they aim to repeat last year's late run to the Super League Grand Final.

“This is the club that I knew I wanted to be at and I wanted to stay here," he said.

"I'm grateful to be staying here for another three years because this is where I want to be.

“It gives me a lot of confidence from Rohan Smith and Gary Hetherington and everyone here at Leeds for putting faith in me and giving me that reward that I've been after.

"I just want to pay them back now with good performances heading into the back end of the year and making sure we get into those play-offs.

Jarrod O’Connor is staying at Headingley long term. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“Even though we've had a few poor performances, we know what we can do and we know what we are capable of, it's just about building into that.

"Heading into the play-offs, that is something that we are going to end up doing and I'm confident in the bunch of lads that we've got and the young lads who are coming through in the following years as well."

Leeds head coach Smith has hailed O'Connor's professionalism after securing an important piece of business.

“Jarrod has done extremely well over the last few years to develop his game," said Smith, whose side are six points adrift of the play-off positions.

"He is someone who listens to the coaches and is willing to put the hard work in and make the sacrifices required to support his team-mates.