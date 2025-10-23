Jayden Nikorima reveals emotional pull after joining Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls have continued their Super League recruitment drive with the signing of Salford Red Devils half-back Jayden Nikorima.

The Bulls say they saw off 'fierce competition from a leading Super League club' to land the former Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm playmaker on a three-year deal.

Nikorima has spent the past two seasons in the competition, scoring five tries in 15 games for the embattled Red Devils this year.

The move carries personal significance for the 29-year-old.

"I'm super pumped to be joining the Bulls," said Nikorima. "They were my dad's favourite Super League team when I was growing up!

"It's a really exciting time for the club and I'm looking forward to ripping in, meeting the fans and wearing that Bulls jersey."

Nikorima will link back up with former Salford team-mates Ethan Ryan and Rowan Miles at Odsal.

The Super League newcomers have also signed Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers.

Jayden Nikorima has joined the new-look Bulls. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty views Nikorima as a statement addition.

"It's a massive signing for the club," said Haggerty.

"He's a sought-after pivot who a lot of teams have been chasing and I'm really happy he has chosen to play for Bradford Bulls.

"He's very much a point of difference. He's extremely quick, brave and talented. He fits exactly how I want to play.