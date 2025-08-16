Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield after moving six points clear of the second-placed Warriors at the top of Super League, a position strengthened by a vastly superior for and against.

The Robins continue a challenging run-in at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night before taking on St Helens, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

KR are tantalisingly close to winning their second trophy of the year after ending their 40-year drought at Wembley in June but Peters is determined to ensure their focus does not slip.

"The job's not done," he said.

"We've just got to worry about next week. We've got a really challenging run but it's full of opportunities.

"We've got Leeds who are one of the form teams. That'll be another opportunity to improve."

Despite a dominant first-half display, the Robins went into the break with only Dean Hadley's try and two Rhyse Martin goals to show for their efforts.

Jesse Sue embraces James Batchelor after the win over Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Martin extended KR's lead with another penalty but the leaders had to dig deep for a 10-6 victory after Adam Keighran's late try.

Peters played down the significance of a first win in five attempts against their biggest title rivals, who were without the likes of Bevan French, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba.

"I said last week that it wasn't the be-all and end-all if we won or lost," added Peters, whose own options were depleted by the absence of Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum and Oliver Gildart. "But we were looking for a performance.

"I think we got that. We were very good defensively against a team like Wigan.

It was another intense battle between the top two. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Let's be real, they're missing some key players. But so are we. They're missing some key players in their attack and there's no doubt that as the season goes on, they'll ask a few more questions because of the individuals who will come back. But we will as well.