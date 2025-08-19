Joe Shorrocks ready to put himself in shop window at Leeds Rhinos after securing Salford Red Devils exit
The 25-year-old, who can play in the back row or at hooker, will spend the rest of the season at Headingley.
Shorrocks came through the youth ranks at Wigan Warriors before moving to Salford ahead of the 2024 campaign. He featured 27 times in their run to the play-offs and played 17 games for the struggling Red Devils this year.
The Rhinos new boy is viewing the move as a chance to impress potential employers.
"I'm delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys," said Shorrocks.
"As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now.
"The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation so I can't wait to get started.
"We've got a massive game against Hull KR this week. Obviously they are flying high at the top of league now and we're challenging for the top two."
Shorrocks becomes the third player to join the Rhinos from crisis-hit Salford, following Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson to Headingley.
Leeds were forced to dip back into the market after being left without five forwards for last week's game against Castelford Tigers.
Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "We're pleased to have been able to add Joe to our squad for the remainder of the season.
"With injuries to Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Cooper Jenkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, it was a chance to add a senior, experienced player to our group.
"I thought our young players, Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood, did a good job on Saturday in the win at Castleford and Joe will add competition for places in the side and add quality to our ability to train and prepare for five vital games coming up before the play-offs, starting this Thursday against Hull KR at AMT Headingley."