Joe Shorrocks ready to put himself in shop window at Leeds Rhinos after securing Salford Red Devils exit

Leeds Rhinos have strengthened Brad Arthur's pack options with the loan signing of Salford Red Devils forward Joe Shorrocks.
By James O'Brien
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST

The 25-year-old, who can play in the back row or at hooker, will spend the rest of the season at Headingley.

Shorrocks came through the youth ranks at Wigan Warriors before moving to Salford ahead of the 2024 campaign. He featured 27 times in their run to the play-offs and played 17 games for the struggling Red Devils this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rhinos new boy is viewing the move as a chance to impress potential employers.

"I'm delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys," said Shorrocks.

"As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now.

"The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation so I can't wait to get started.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've got a massive game against Hull KR this week. Obviously they are flying high at the top of league now and we're challenging for the top two."

Joe Shorrocks has made a loan switch to Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)placeholder image
Joe Shorrocks has made a loan switch to Headingley. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

Shorrocks becomes the third player to join the Rhinos from crisis-hit Salford, following Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson to Headingley.

Leeds were forced to dip back into the market after being left without five forwards for last week's game against Castelford Tigers.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "We're pleased to have been able to add Joe to our squad for the remainder of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With injuries to Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Cooper Jenkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, it was a chance to add a senior, experienced player to our group.

"I thought our young players, Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood, did a good job on Saturday in the win at Castleford and Joe will add competition for places in the side and add quality to our ability to train and prepare for five vital games coming up before the play-offs, starting this Thursday against Hull KR at AMT Headingley."

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsLeeds RhinosHeadingleyRhinosWigan WarriorsHull KR
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice