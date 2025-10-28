John Bateman issues bullish message ahead of England's do-or-die Ashes appointment

At one down with two to play, second-rower John Bateman admits England are “in a corner” ahead of Saturday’s second Ashes Test.

But the Bradford product insists that that is nothing new, and believes the home nation will be better with a game under their belt.

He also reckons they are relishing the challenge of facing world champions Australia again, at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Though last weekend’s 26-6 defeat at Wembley heaped the pressure on England, Bateman stressed: “I think we were in a corner anyway, everyone put us in a corner.”

England's John Bateman dejected after his side's loss to Australia in the first Ashes Test at Wembley. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Coach Shaun Wane’s men created several chances before the interval and Bateman insisted: “We’ll get back into it. They took their opportunities and we didn’t; we just need to ice those moments.

“We weren’t that far away, if we took those opportunities it would be a different story walking in at half-time.”

He added: “They were clinical and we weren’t. It’s as simple as that, they took their opportunities and we didn’t. We were taught a lesson and credit to them.

“The great thing about rugby league is you get another week to put things right and we’ll go again this Saturday.”

Bateman knows the Australian game better than most, having played with three different clubs in the southern hemisphere’s NRL during his career.

He made his debut for home city team Bradford Bulls as a 17-year-old in 2011 and had spells at Wigan Warriors either side of two seasons with Canberra Raiders.

He returned Down Under to join Wests Tigers and, after a stint on loan at Warrington Wolves last year, featured for North Queensland Cowboys in 2025.

With Australia on the verge of recording a 14th successive Ashes series win, Bateman reckons it won’t be a challenge to get English chins off the floor.

“Everyone looked a bit nervous, for some reason and it’s probably good to get that out of our system,” he observed.