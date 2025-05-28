John Cartwright confident Hull FC can cope without John Asiata as he provides injury update
Asiata limped off during last week's win over former club Leigh Leopards, sparking fears that the 32-year-old was set for another lengthy lay-off after missing a chunk of the 2024 campaign.
The Black and Whites are hopeful that the injury is not as severe as his previous hamstring issue but will know more following a scan on Wednesday.
Cartwright will be without Asiata for the first time this year when Hull face Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Sam Eseh and Brad Fash among his options for the 13 role.
"We're not clear on the length of time," said Cartwright. "He definitely won't play this week.
"There's no point worrying about it until we actually know what we're dealing with. It's hard to say with hamstrings. He's had experience with that sort of injury on his other leg and it doesn't feel as bad but until we get that scan result, we don't really know.
"Johnny hasn't missed much footy. Our game has evolved more and more with him and Aidan (Sezer) out there.
"They're both very dominant players but we had a pre-season where we planned for players not there training in different scenarios. Whilst it was a while back, we're confident that we don't have to change too much going into the game."
Cade Cust was another casualty at Leigh Sports Village after being forced off with a hip injury but he will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Perpignan.
Jordan Rapana has cleared concussion protocols and is fit to return against the Dragons.
On Cust, Cartwright said: "He hasn’t trained yet. He's been in rehab.
"We’ll give him up to Thursday. We'll have an idea once we finish training then.
"We've got Jordan Rapana and Jack Charles (as half-back options). We've trained with them both there this week. We can have a good think about it and then make a call on Thursday."
The game comes too soon for Jed Cartwright, who has missed 10 weeks with a hamstring problem, while Hull been disrupted by illness in the build-up.
"I always like to finalise the team as late as I possibly can," said John Cartwright.
"There's a fair bit going around at the minute. We take as much care as we possibly can but for a couple of hours a day they are also wrestling each other and in close contact. There is no way of avoiding it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.