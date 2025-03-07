John Cartwright explains why he believes Hull FC are becoming 'good footy team' after Leigh Leopards draw

John Cartwright has challenged Hull FC to harness the resilience displayed in their dramatic 22-22 draw against Leigh Leopards and use it to become a force in Super League.

Cartwright took over the ailing Airlie Birds at the end of last year and the early signs are positive.

Fresh from staging a late comeback to win at Huddersfield Giants, Cartwright's side produced a courageous performance to claim a share of the spoils after a breathless golden-point contest.

"I'm really excited by what I see, especially if they can continue to produce efforts like that, save tries and just keep turning up for each other," said Cartwright, who has lost just one of his five games in charge.

"I've got no reason to think that we won't keep doing that and get better with the ball and not be in positions where it's golden point, instead walking off the field after 80 minutes in front.

"The hard thing about getting your team to compete against the good sides is what they showed here: saving tries. We could have been better, too. I thought there were some basic errors where we could get better and stop those tries.

"But if there was a pressure situation, there was a black and white jumper on the screen. That's very hard to get.

"When they're fatigued, they can't talk and can't breathe, they still find a way to get there. If you can get that across to your side then you're becoming a good footy team."

John Cartwright is excited about Hull's potential. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hull came agonisingly close to snatching the points at the end of normal time when Aidan Sezer's conversion hit the upright following Lewis Martin's flying finish in the corner.

The Black and Whites, who lost Sezer and Jordan Rapana to yellow cards at the same time in the first half, were good value for the point after withstanding a late surge from Leigh in golden point.

"Defending with 11 and 12 men and some things that went against us really drained us," said Cartwright.

"We didn't have much energy to come up with much with the ball but you can't doubt their courage and commitment.

AIdan Sezer and Jordan Rapana show their frustration following their yellow cards. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Nobody likes to draw. You battle for 90 minutes and come out with an empty feeling. Ideally, you want to leave with that winning feeling.