John Cartwright hails Hull FC courage as he addresses controversial calls in Leigh Leopards draw

John Cartwright had mixed emotions after watching Hull FC dig deep to claim a 22-22 draw against in-form Leigh Leopards.

The Black and Whites overcame the loss of Aidan Sezer and Jordan Rapana to first-half yellow cards to take the match to golden point thanks to Lewis Martin's late try.

Sezer had the chance to win it for Cartwright's side in normal time but could only watch as his touchline conversion rebounded off the upright.

"I'm drained," said Cartwright.

"The kick right on the 80-minute mark looked in for all money. I was right behind it. He does kick with a slight hook but for some reason it went back the other way.

"It just wasn't meant to be tonight. Everything we did they had an answer to.

"Defending with 11 and 12 men and some things that went against us really drained us. We didn't have much energy to come up with much with the ball but you can't doubt their courage and commitment."

The draw left Hull with five points from four games and highlighted their early progress under Cartwright.

However, the Australian was left wanting more after a rare stalemate.

"It's hard to explain," he added.

"Nobody likes to draw. You battle for 90 minutes and come out with an empty feeling. Ideally, you want to leave with that winning feeling.

"But I'm really happy with what I saw. You don't really know what you've got until you're under real pressure – and they were under real pressure against a really good side who are undefeated and had a win over Wigan.

"I'm happy in that regard but I suppose you can tell by the way I'm talking that it's a little bit like backing each way. I don't bet each way."

The home crowd were incensed in the first half when referee Tom Grant carded two Hull players and let Leigh indiscretions slide.

Cartwright shared the fans' frustrations in his post-match press conference.

"I'm still trying to get my head around what actually constitutes a sin bin and the consistency of it," he said.

"There were a couple after that where Leigh came up with high tackles and they weren't penalised. There was a crusher that went on report but no penalty.

"It's a big play to lose a bloke to the sin bin. Not many sides win when they've got 12, even for only 10 minutes.

"I just didn't think there was a lot of force in either one. They're the rules. Hopefully they go our way next week."

Leigh looked like the most likely winners in golden point after benefiting from another contentious call when Tom Briscoe was adjudged to have taken the ball into touch from the restart.

Hull dug deep to survive incessant pressure but Cartwright will query a decision that almost cost his side.

"I'm still trying to understand it because if his foot wasn't on the line it should have been play on and if his foot is on the line it's a penalty to us," he said.

"I need to get clarification on whether they came up with the wrong decision. For me, that's pretty black and white.