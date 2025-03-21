John Cartwright hails Hull FC 'scrappers' as Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell bemoans 'appalling' technology

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright praised his side for building on last week's epic Challenge Cup at Wigan Warriors as they came from behind to claim a thrilling 16-12 Betfred Super League win at Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late tries from Ed Chamberlain and Lewis Martin – the hat-trick hero at the Brick Community Stadium – saw the visitors stretch their winning run away from home this season to five games in all competitions.

And Cartwright admitted he feared his players might struggle in the wake of their remarkable win at the home of the Cup holders less than a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright said: "The big one for us was coming down off that high from last week. It can be hard sometimes because it was such an emotional occasion and you have to get yourself ready to play.

"It wasn't clinical but it was a very physical game. Both sides ripped into each other and I was really happy that they came out at 100 miles per hour and we gave up a try but we were able to repel it and come back and win the game."

Remarkably, FC's latest win has already seen them exceed last season's points total with just five games played, and their improvement has been built on a series of battling performances.

"We have a bunch of scrappers and when you've got a team like that you don't necessarily win with flashy tries," added Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You find a way and you keep turning up for each other. I think that's the third or fourth in a row where we've been able to hang in on the scoreboard and find a way to win."

Hull celebrate a hard-fought win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell expressed frustration with his side's inability to build on a superb start which saw Jack Croft cross early as the hosts continually pressured the visitors' line.

The hosts had three tries disallowed from Josh Rourke, Tom Johnstone and Mason Lino and while Powell had no specific complaints he did question the process of making a series of crucial decisions via video replays.

"The technology is appalling," said Powell. "I just think, what are we doing? Josh is offside and (with the Lino try) there is minimal contact but the technology is so bad that we wouldn't know about it anyway."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Powell insisted he did not blame the marginal decisions for his team's defeat, instead pinpointing careless errors as the reason for the visitors' second half revival.

Mason Lino was one of three Wakefield players denied by the video referee. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I thought we started like a house on fire but we hurt ourselves way too much," added Powell.

"I think we've been unlucky in some instances but we've given away too many opportunities to the opposition, and it definitely feels like it's a game that we've given away a little bit.