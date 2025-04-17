John Cartwright insists Hull FC have nothing to prove ahead of top-of-table clash with Hull KR

John Cartwright has urged his Hull FC players to treat the Good Friday rematch with Hull KR like any other game – and avoid falling into the trap of wanting to prove a point.

The Easter derby offers the Black and Whites a chance to issue a swift response to their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Rovers at the start of April.

But rather than chase external validation, Hull have been told to stay true to the approach that has taken them to within sight of the Super League summit.

"We don't have to prove anything to anyone," said Cartwright. "I don't think that way and don't want the players to think that way.

"Although it's only early, we've got to the point we're at now by just focusing on what we're doing and not worrying too much about what the outside world thinks.

"We can't control that. Like in any walk of life, you can only control what you do."

Hull demonstrated their powers of recovery to claim an impressive victory at Warrington Wolves last weekend, meaning Cartwright's side have taken nine points from five games since losing to Wigan Warriors in round two.

Cartwright is not expecting a repeat of the frantic start to the cup clash when the Airlie Birds and Robins resume their rivalry in Super League.

Jez Litten celebrates as he goes into score in the recent derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll maybe be a bit more relaxed this time," he said. "It was a big build-up to the last game.

"It was a cup game as well. This is a Super League game, one of 27. That was a knockout game so it had a little bit more riding on it.

"We've just tried to keep things as normal as possible. The occasion itself, you would think, would be enough to bring the best out of anyone and get them mentally ready for the game.

"We've focused on us and worked on the things we could improve from last week. We'll go into the game like we have the previous seven games."

Hull celebrate a try at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The cross-city rivals head into the Good Friday derby first and second in the Super League table in a repeat of the recent Challenge Cup meeting.

However, the prize for Hull this week is to knock their foes off top spot and become the competition's new leaders after Rovers suffered their first defeat of the year last time out.

It is a tantalising prospect for a club that flirted with the wooden spoon in 2024 but beating KR is the only incentive the Black and Whites need.

"We all know about it but it's not an extra reason for motivation," said Cartwright.

John Cartwright expects Hull to be more relaxed this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Winning each game is motivation enough. Sometimes you've got to look for a little bit extra but I don't think this is one of those games. It's a derby game and everywhere you go people want to talk about it.