John Cartwright motivated by derby opportunity as Hull FC aim to keep Super League play-off hopes alive

John Cartwright views Sunday's derby at Hull KR as the perfect stage for Hull FC to reignite their play-off hopes after losing their grip on sixth place.

The Black and Whites have suffered back-to-back defeats at a crucial point in the Super League campaign, following a narrow loss to St Helens with a home nilling by Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday's latest setback allowed Wakefield Trinity to seize the initiative in the battle for the final play-off spot with a resounding victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity now hold a one-point advantage with three rounds remaining, knowing a win at Castleford Tigers on Friday would crank up the pressure on Hull.

Hull KR could also seal the League Leaders' Shield on Sunday, creating a potential nightmare scenario for Hull – but Cartwright is determined to keep the focus on his own side.

"We've got a game that means a hell of a lot to the club and our supporters," he said. "There's no lack of motivation to go and do well.

"We've just got to cop our medicine. I thought there were periods of the (Leeds) game where we had the ball and didn't do what we practised. We could have been a lot better.

"I can understand we were chasing the game. We were 24-0 down at half-time but you've still got to stick to what you practice and good things happen off the back of that."

Hull FC show their disappointment during the defeat to Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull were in control of their own destiny after beating Leigh Leopards but their injury problems are mounting, with influential prop Herman Ese'ese joining the likes of John Asiata and Will Pryce on the casualty list.

Wakefield also faced challenges during a stop-start period, suffering heavy defeats to St Helens and Wigan Warriors following two breaks.

However, they returned to form in style against Huddersfield Giants and are now back in charge of their fate.

"We were excellent and back to playing a lot of our best stuff," said Powell after the 48-2 rout.

Wakefield celebrate Jake Trueman's try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It's a big win for us because it puts the top-six situation back in our hands.

"It puts us in a really good position but we're not going to get too carried away. That's important.