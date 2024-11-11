John Cartwright recalls Boulevard experience as he sets about restoring Hull FC's fortunes

To achieve success in Super League, John Cartwright must make rival teams fear a trip to Hull FC.

A visit to the MKM Stadium has been an enjoyable experience for away sides in recent times but Cartwright knows first-hand how difficult it can be to face Hull in their backyard.

The Australian toured with the Kangaroos in 1990, a schedule that featured a clash with the Black and Whites at the Boulevard.

Four days on from a famous win over Great Britain at Old Trafford, the tourists were given a warm west Hull welcome.

"They were some of the greatest football times of my life," said Cartwright amid talk of a long-overdue return for the Ashes next year.

"I played here in Hull at the Boulevard and that was one of the most brutal games I've played in. I do actually remember walking out the tunnel and the abuse from the crowd.

"There were some blowout scorelines but every game you played was physical and tough."

Physical and tough are not words that could be associated with Hull's 2024 campaign.

Pointing the way: New Hull FC head coach John Cartwright gets to work on the training ground with the Super League team.

The Black and Whites won just three games all year and only avoided the wooden spoon courtesy of a marginally superior points difference than London Broncos, a squad that included part-time players.

Hull's preparations for 2025 began long before the hooter sounded on last season, led by director of rugby Richie Myler.

Cartwright's appointment was followed by a concerted recruitment drive that injected much-needed experience into a group that had been crying out for leadership.

The result is a squad Cartwright believes has the type of characters to make the MKM Stadium a fortress.

John Cartwright is sinking his teeth into his new role in England. (Photo: Hull FC)

"I really do," said Cartwright, who will make a decision on the captaincy later in pre-season.

"I'm really excited about Jordan Rapana getting here – and not just for what he brings on the field.

"Canberra would have kept him this year but they only wanted to offer him a one-year deal. I'm good mates with Ricky Stuart and he said if we offered him two, they wouldn't stand in his way.

"He's just a fierce competitor and expects that out of everyone on the field. He won't be here for another week and a bit but I know during his first training session that he's going to get out there and try win everything. That spreads.

The Australian instructs his new team during pre-season training. (Photo: Hull FC)

"Aidan Sezer and Zak Hardaker are very similar – guys that don't want to lose. The more of those you get on the field, the more competitive we're going to be."

As well as improving a squad that lost four overseas players in the early part of last season, the Black and Whites have bulked up their off-field team and belatedly have a communal area where they can bond between training sessions at their University of Hull base.

For Cartwright, pre-season is about raising standards, setting expectations around behaviour and, above all, connecting as a group.

"Like all good clubs, it all starts with your building blocks," he said.

"You can put the best 17 players together but if you don't have a foundation of core beliefs, you've got 17 individuals.

"It's always a challenge but we'll have core beliefs and just need buy-in from the players. They won't be anything outlandish, just about making the club a better place.

John Cartwright joined Hull from Brisbane. (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"Any good side I've ever been involved with has always had that extra feeling of brotherhood when they run out on the field.

"It's something you can't see and can't put your finger on why but when you're in that group and you do have that brotherhood feeling, it's like having an extra player out on the field."

Before arriving in time for the start of pre-season last week, Cartwright leaned on former Brisbane Broncos colleague Lee Briers for the inside track on Super League.

The 59-year-old, who also coached at Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL, only has negative experiences after watching Hull's season unravel from afar but that allowed him to identify areas for improvement.

Asked whether he had questioned his decision to take the job during the club's nightmare campaign, Cartwright replied: "I never thought that but I did watch every game and it was a tough watch sometimes at two or three in the morning over there.

"We're going through the type of team we want to be with the players now. Obviously that's to win so you've got to play to the strengths of your squad. We're not Wigan. We're not St Helens. We're not Hull KR. We're Hull.

"We've got to find our own identity. One thing I do know about football is that you can't win without discipline and character. They're two areas we'll be really pushing hard."

After consecutive finishes of eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th, Cartwright could be forgiven for managing expectations.

However, the Penrith legend is approaching a challenging project with a positive mindset.

"Finals footy is something you've got to aim for otherwise why are we here?" said Cartwright. "We may as well pack up and go home.

"We've got to aim to be competitive every week and be pushing to play finals footy.

"The Hull fans certainly deserve a team that they expect to win every time they play and if we don't win, they see a side that's giving everything they have till the last minute.