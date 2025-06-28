John Cartwright urges Hull FC to embrace pressure after Warrington Wolves setback

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites had the opportunity to effectively end Warrington's own hopes but the 24-10 defeat has left Cartwright's men looking over their shoulder in the race for the top six.

As Hull turn their attention to an important clash with St Helens at the MKM Stadium, Cartwright has called on his players to embrace the pressure rather than fear it.

"It's going to be a fight all the way but you've got to enjoy it," said the Black and Whites boss, whose side hold a slender one-point advantage over seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity with 11 rounds remaining.

"We've put ourselves in a position to play in the finals and have to enjoy the battle.

"Next week at home is another one of those battles."

Hull scored two tries before half-time to give themselves hope at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, only to concede twice in the early stages of the second period.

After watching his team produce another error-strewn performance, Cartwright admitted Hull must sharpen up if they are to stay in the play-off picture.

It was a difficult evening for the Black and Whites. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"It was pretty much a carbon copy of the Castleford game," he added.

"You just can't win when you give the opposition so many free shots at you. This game is pretty simple: you've just got to hang on to the ball. In the end we spent too much petrol.

"They're a very good side who were hurting. It was probably their last opportunity to get on a run. If they lose that, they're a fair way off the top six.