John Cartwright warns Hull FC about fickle nature of sport amid Challenge Cup excitement

John Cartwright has warned Hull FC about the fickle nature of sport, urging his players to stay focused amid the excitement of their Challenge Cup adventure.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites are in high spirits after ending Wigan Warriors' trophy defence to set up a blockbuster quarter-final clash with fierce rivals Hull KR.

Last week's dramatic comeback win at the Brick Community Stadium continued Hull's promising start to life under Cartwright, the only blemish a home drubbing by Wigan in round two of Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright has told his team to remember that feeling ahead of their return to league action at Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

"The memory of last weekend will fade pretty quickly if we don't turn up and put in a performance that is going to give us a chance," said Cartwright, whose side also travel to Castleford Tigers before hosting Rovers in the cup on April 5.

"We've been able to do that every week so far this year, barring the Wigan game. That was really disappointing and we don't want to be in that position again.

"We've just got to keep getting better at what we do. Confidence is something that you can't put a measure on for what it does for your team, but I can see them growing in confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's come around through sheer hard work. It's a good environment to be in at the moment but there's a long, long way to go. The challenge for us is to keep maintaining that."

John Cartwright is determined to keep Hull grounded. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Next month's Challenge Cup derby has been 39 years in the making, with Hull KR winning the last tie between the great rivals in 1986.

For Cartwright, who has yet to experience the rivalry, the draw was written in the stars.

"There's only eight teams left so there was always a fair chance of it happening," said the Australian, whose team also host the Robins in Super League in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we keep going through, we were destined to meet, I suppose, but it's great for the fans and great for the game.

Hull celebrate the win over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm new to the derby but I've been told all about it. I've been told that you have to be there to experience it so I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's our first home against them and in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup. It doesn't get any bigger than that."

Meanwhile, Hull forward Will Gardiner has joined Featherstone Rovers on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old, who has made 29 appearances since his debut in 2022, may have played his last game for Hull with his contract due to expire at the end of this year.

Gardiner is set to feature on Sunday when Paul Cooke’s Featherstone travel to Halifax Panthers.

"Will is a great addition to our pack and we’re really pleased to get him on loan," said Rovers boss Cooke.