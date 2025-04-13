John Cartwright warns Hull FC they must improve for Easter derby after 'game of two halves' at Warrington Wolves

Hull FC coach John Cartwright praised his side’s first-half performance as they defeated Warrington Wolves 28-16 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull set the foundations for their win with a brilliant opening 40 minutes which saw them score five tries and build a 26-4 half-time advantage.

Davy Litten and Tom Briscoe both claimed two tries with Hermen Ese’ese also touching down and Will Pryce kicked three goals in a dominant first period, with Pryce adding a late second-half penalty to seal the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cartwright said: “The opening 40 was probably as good a period we have put together and I’m really happy with.

“But it was a game of two halves and the second 40 was a different story and I thought we let them back into it to a degree after we went away from what was working for us in the first half.

“Obviously they don’t mean to make errors but we need to get them out of our game.

“The travelling supporters certainly helped us and made it feel like home and it’s a great place to play with a good atmosphere and a good surface, it’s something to look forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites moved to within a point of leaders and local rivals Hull KR with the chance to go top of the table at Easter with the two meeting in the Humberside derby on Good Friday.

Zak Hardaker leads the celebrations after the win over Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The Hull boss is now looking forward to the clash with the leaders after they tasted defeat against the Robins in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Cartwright added: “There’s more belief coming into the team but we still haven’t put an 80-minute performance together and we have put the foot on the throat of teams which is what KR are good at.