John Kear answers Batley Bulldogs SOS to boost Championship club's survival chances
The 70-year-old, who enjoyed a successful spell in charge of the Bulldogs between 2011 and 2016, has agreed to take the reins until the end of the season in a major boost for the Championship strugglers.
Batley – third from bottom after 13 rounds – were on the lookout for a head coach following Mark Moxon's departure last week.
Kear will officially begin his new role next week but is set to be in attendance for Sunday's crucial home clash with former club Sheffield Eagles.
Revealing the short-term appointment on Wednesday night, chairman Kevin Nicholas said: "We've decided we needed to get an experienced coach to take us to the end of the year as a temporary thing, assess everything then get a new coach next season.
"We've just finished and agreed terms with John Kear. In my view, it's a great achievement getting him back to the club.
"He will come to training tomorrow, won't really be fully involved until next week but will be partly involved with the Sheffield game.
"But he's going to take us to the end of the year and hopefully improve things best he can as a new voice."
Kear led the part-timers to the Qualifiers during the Super 8s period and secured a series of Challenge Cup ties against Super League opposition.
The former Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls boss has not held a club coaching role since leaving Widnes Vikings in 2023 but remains in charge of Wales.
Batley are six points adrift of ninth-placed Widnes, leaving Kear with work to do to avoid an end-of-season scrap following the return of a Super 8s-style system.
