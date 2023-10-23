John Minards stands down as Wakefield Trinity chairman ahead of takeover

John Minards has announced he is standing down as Wakefield Trinity chairman ahead of the arrival of new owner Matt Ellis.

A lifelong supporter, Minards took on the job in late 2018 and oversaw the purchase of the club's Belle Vue home early the following year, as well as the recent redevelopment.

Minards had hoped to stay on to see major projects through but will step aside to allow Ellis to put his stamp on the West Yorkshire club.

As the millionaire owner of DIY Kitchens prepares to be unveiled at Belle Vue, Minards has outlined some of the challenges he faced on the way to improving the stadium.

"As Matt takes over, I will be standing down as chairman after just about five years in the role," wrote Minards in a statement.

"I took on the chairman role in November 2018, simply as a lifelong supporter who felt he could make a positive difference at a time that we were in some peril.

"Although the 2018 season saw us achieve our second successive fifth place in Super League, our future as a club was very bleak.

"We didn’t publicise this at the time but in early 2019 there was a real threat of us being evicted from Belle Vue. Had that happened it is difficult to see how Wakefield Trinity could exist at all.

John Minards, right, has left Belle Vue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Even as continuing tenants, we had received very much the final warning letter from the RFL that our stadium facilities were not up to Super League standards. No more dispensations would be given after 2019 without demonstrable progress on improvements."

Wakefield were relegated at the end of the 2023 season after winning just four games but Minards has predicted a bright future under the stewardship of Ellis.

One of Ellis' first acts has been to replace Mark Applegarth with experienced head coach Daryl Powell.

"It is a huge disappointment that we could not survive again this year, just as the redevelopments have come to a completion," added Minards.

John Minards, left, at Mark Applegarth's unveiling. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"Despite this massive disappointment, however, I am proud of all we have achieved and am very positive about our future as a club – more than at any time in the past 50 years.

"The criteria for Super League membership in 2025 are, of course, based on the grading measures and benchmarks recommended by IMG. Our initial score for the 'dummy run' of 2023 will be public very shortly. I am confident that it will demonstrate that we are well placed.

"I am also proud that we hand custodianship of the club over in a stable financial state, probably the first time in living memory that this has happened. Our new owners have both the financial clout and, equally importantly, the desire to take the club to the next level.

