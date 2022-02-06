Johnny Campbell scores a hat-trick as Batley Bulldogs steal Newcastle’s thunder

Treble: Johnny Campbell scored a hat-trick in Batley Bulldogs’ win up at Newcastle Thunder. Picture by Ash Allen/SWpix.com

The Bulldogs recorded a 32-14 victory over Championship ‘unknowns’ Newcastle Thunder who trailed just 12-4 at half-time and continued to make the encounter a contest throughout the second half. Johnny Campbell finished Sunday afternoon with a hat-trick of tries for the travellers.

Luke Hooley, Dale Morton and Ben Kaye were the other try scorers while Tom Gilmore managed to convert four of the six in wild and windy conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley stand second on the ladder behind Widnes Vikings who thumped Workington Town 68-18 yesterday afternoon.

Over the line: York City Knights forward Chris Clarkson scored a try in the 30-2 rout of Dewsbury Rams. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Adam Lawton scored a hat-trick, Sam Wilde and Danny Craven registered two each, while Brad Holroyd, Olly Davies, Matty Fozard, Matt Fleming and Tyler Dupree also crossed for the early leaders.

Sheffield Eagles issued an early-season warning that their play-offs credentials shouldn’t be dismissed with a notable 28-14 win at Bradford Bulls.

Vila Halafihi, Ross Oakes and Anthony Thackeray added to Liam Johnson’s first-half try, while Izaac Farrell finished perfect with the boot, kicking two penalties and all four conversions.

Bulls had led 12-6 and 14-12, but Mark Aston’s Eagles refused to go away as they collected their first win of the campaign.

Kieron Gill scored a fifth-minute try for Bulls, converted by Dec Patton and Rhys Evans added another on 55, again improved by Patton, who also booted a penalty.

But that was a good as it got for John Kear’s men who finished with 12 players after Patton was sin-binned late on.

Third-placed Barrow Raiders won 18-4 at Cumbria neighbours Whitehaven.

Tries from Dan Toal, Ryan Shaw and Hakim Miloudi gave the Raiders an 18-0 half-time lead and, although Connor Holliday crossed for Whitehaven after the break, there was no way back for the hosts.

York City Knights bounced back from last Monday’s home defeat by Featherstone as they got off the mark with a 30-2 rout of Dewsbury Rams despite a slow start.

There was only four points in it at the break after Matty Marsh’s try replied to an early Dewsbury penalty from the boot of Matty Beharrell, and that is how it stayed until Jamie Ellis crossed for York just before the hour mark.

A late flurry then saw Sam Davis, Brendan O’Hagan, and Chris Clarkson make things look more comfortable for the home team.

Elsewhere, Halifax Panthers mauled visiting London Broncos 28-0 at the Shay.

Ben Kavanagh got the only try of the first half before Cory Aston, Matt Garside, Ed Barber, and Brandon Moore touched down in the second half.