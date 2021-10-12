Jordan Turner brings experience to Jamaica’s squad for England Knights game

Castleford's Jordan Turner. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The game at Wheldon Road, Castleford, has been arranged as part of Jamaica’s build-up to next year’s World Cup and will double as Turner’s testimonial.

The Castleford utility-player will provide most of Jamaica’s experience, alongside Huddersfield Giants duo Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence. The other big name in the Reggae Warriors’ squad is former Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner Ben Jones-Bishop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now with Championship club York City Knights, he will be denied an opportunity to play alongside his brother, despite Aaron Jones-Bishop being named in the squad.

The Hunslet winger was suspended for eight games last month and, with Jamaica taking on Scotland in Featherstone next week, his inclusion will wipe two matches off that ban. Jamaica’s director of rugby and senior head coach Romeo Monteith said: “We want to continue our World Cup preparation and this game gives us a great chance to test ourselves against a very good side.

“We will see some new faces and try some new combinations.

“It will be a tough clash and hopefully gets us ready for the following week’s full international against Scotland at Featherstone.”

The Jamaica squad is: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers), Jon Magrin, Keenen Tomlinson, (Dewsbury Rams), Danny Bravo, Ross Peltier, (Doncaster), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants), Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman (Hunslet), Mo Agoro, (Keighley Cougars), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos) Abevia McDonald, (London Skolars), Izaac Farrell, Joel Farrell (Sheffield Eagles), Joe Brown (Workington Town), Ben Jones-Bishop (York City Knights), Christopher Ball, Kadeem Williams (unattached).

York City Knights have signed half-back Liam Harris from Halifax Panthers on a one-year contract.

It will be the 24-year-old’s third spell at the North Yorkshire club.