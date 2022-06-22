Josh Reynolds departure confirmed as Hull FC explain decision to release marquee half-back

The Australian joined the Black and Whites on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season but has flattered to deceive during his time in Super League.

Head coach Brett Hodgson revealed on Tuesday that the two parties were in talks over a settlement, which has now been finalised.

"Hull FC can confirm that Josh Reynolds has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement read.

Josh Reynolds' Hull FC career is over. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Both parties have mutually agreed that the Australian will not be staying with the club for the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

"As a result of that agreement, the club has further agreed with the player that he can depart immediately to open up pathways for future talent in the squad.

"Since arriving at the MKM Stadium in 2021, Reynolds made 25 appearances for Hull, scoring seven tries.

"The club would like to thank Josh for his efforts, whilst wishing him luck for the future."

While Hull are always looking to promote from within, Hodgson is exploring his options in the recruitment market.

"That doesn’t mean we won’t look for a replacement," he said.