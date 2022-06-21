Josh Reynolds on the verge of leaving Hull FC with immediate effect

The Australian half-back joined the Black and Whites on a marquee contract ahead of the 2021 season but has struggled to produce his best rugby in Super League.

Reynolds has made 25 appearances for Hull in all, scoring seven tries. The 33-year-old is contracted to the club until the end of 2022 but he is set for an immediate release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There has been a conversation with Josh and his management from our club," said Hull head coach Hodgson.

"We’re at the stage where we are in discussions to reach a mutually beneficial deal for both parties. We’ll know more over the next 48 hours I’d imagine in terms of clarity.

“I think both parties would have wanted a little bit more. I think Josh came over with the right intent and he tried hard but unfortunately it is just not working at the minute.

“We are at an important time of the season to make a decision and we’ve made the decision now."

Reynolds missed the end of last season with a knee injury and sat out four games earlier this year due to an elbow issue.

JOSH REYNOLDS: Is close to leaving Hull FC. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Hodgson believes those problems prevented Reynolds from getting going in a Hull shirt.

"Confidence is a big factor when anyone is playing," said Hodgson.

"I think Josh lost a bit of confidence after some injuries and I don’t believe he was playing his best footy. I think he’ll admit that as well.

“It is a very tough sport. You have to make sure you are playing your best footy to maintain your position and form.

HEAD COACH: Brett Hodgson. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

"For various reasons there were some tough challenges that he faced and unfortunately it looks like that time has come to an end.”

Reynolds' impending departure leaves Hull short of options at half-back with Ben McNamara still working his way back from a troublesome back issue.

Hodgson is open to dipping into the recruitment market to replace Reynolds.

“I’ve always said that I want to promote from within but that doesn’t mean we won’t look for a replacement," he said.