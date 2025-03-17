Josh Rourke backed to step up as Wakefield Trinity sweat on Max Jowitt injury

Daryl Powell has backed off-season recruit Josh Rourke to step up as Wakefield Trinity wait to discover the extent of Max Jowitt's injury.

Jowitt, who became the first player in British rugby league history to score 500 points in a season in 2024, has been a standout performer for Trinity on their return to Super League. However, he is now facing a spell on the sidelines after leaving the John Smith's Stadium with his right leg in a protective boot.

The full-back was helped from the field in clear discomfort, with the injury clouding Wakefield's Challenge Cup win over Huddersfield Giants.

"He doesn't look great, to be honest," said Powell.

"We won't know until we get a scan but he came off in a bit of pain and he's in a boot. Hopefully it's not too bad but he didn't look great.

"He's been outstanding. He's started all the games bar one and been a top performer for us.

"He's a high-quality full-back. You only have to look at what happened to Wigan (Jai Field's injury against Hull FC) to show that it does make a big difference to your team."

Jowitt looks certain to miss Friday's Super League visit of Hull, meaning a first start for Rourke.

Recent Wakefield recruit Josh Rourke is set for a run at full-back. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

The 25-year-old, who came off the bench against Hull KR in round two, showcased his talent at the end of last season with eight tries in 12 games in a struggling London Broncos side.

"We signed Josh Rourke in the close season and he showed at London he's a decent full-back with plenty of quality about him," added Powell.

"He'll get an opportunity and he's been waiting for that. He has to step up and do a good job for us. I'm confident he will."

Trinity also lost forwards Matty Storton and Isaiah Vagana to injury at the John Smith's Stadium.

Matty Storton dives over to score at Warrington. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Storton's issue is causing the most concern as Wakefield prepare to return to league duty.

"It's a little bit behind his knee he felt," said Powell, who revealed "five or six players" could return against Hull.

"He's another one who has started the season in great form and been really good for us. We'll wait and see. He'll get scanned.