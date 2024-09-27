Josh Rourke makes Wakefield Trinity switch after standout form for London Broncos
The 24-year-old had to wait until July for his debut due to a broken leg but made up for lost time with eight tries in 12 matches, including a double in London's Magic Weekend win over Hull FC.
Rourke will provide competition for Max Jowitt in the full-back position at Wakefield.
"I'm delighted to have signed for Wakefield for 2025," said Rourke, who has penned an initial one-year contract with an option for 2026 in the club's favour.
"It's a fantastic club with a brilliant fanbase, a lot of history and a club that's moving in the right direction.
"After speaking with Ste (Mills, recruitment manager) and Daryl (Powell, head coach) I can see the drive and ambition for where they want this club to be and it's a project I'm excited to be involved in."
The signing of Rourke continues an impressive recruitment drive by Trinity ahead of their expected Super League return.
Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Jake Trueman are among the other new additions for 2025 and beyond.
Powell said: "Josh has been outstanding since he recovered from a broken leg and was a big reason why London improved so much during the season.
"He will add depth and quality to our outside backs which increases our depth across a number of backline positions.
"I look forward to seeing how he can grow in the coming seasons."
