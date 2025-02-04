Judah Rimbu 'very, very close' to Hull FC move before finding home away from home at Castleford Tigers

If things had worked out differently, Judah Rimbu would have found himself in the away changing room at Wheldon Road last weekend.

The Papua New Guinea international was on the verge of joining Hull FC but the deal did not work for him and he instead signed for Castleford Tigers.

"It was very, very close," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Life is a rollercoaster with ups and downs. I didn't get the deal done because they wanted me to sign and I wanted to complete the year first.

"My manager said to me that Hull FC had pulled out but I said to him, 'Don't worry about that, I'll do my best and try to play better footy'. If I did that, I knew I would get attraction from other clubs.

"Castleford Tigers were the team I supported growing up so when they sent me the offer, I told my manager to get the deal done. No hesitation."

Rimbu found it difficult to follow Super League from his homeland but saw enough to convince him Castleford were the team for him.

"They were doing well in 2017 and I used to follow their page on Facebook," he added.

Judah Rimbu is living out his dream at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They were a good team back then with Luke Gale and that. They were there when we went to play against Trinity (in the recent pre-season friendly).

"Growing up I supported them and when the offer came I didn't hesitate."

Rimbu is a long way from home but there is a little slice of Papua New Guinea at Wheldon Road.

In compatriots Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo and Jeremiah Simbiken, Rimbu has a second family in Castleford.

Judah Rimbu was signed as a hooker but can play in the halves. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Another reason I didn't hesitate is because I knew some of my brothers were here," said the 23-year-old.

"It was still a big decision because I'm young and was still in my mum's care but you've got to do what's best for you.

"If I wanted to live the life I wanted and achieve the goals and dreams I had growing up, I had to take the deal.

"It's always a dream to play NRL or Super League so I'm happy to be here. Honestly, I'm truly blessed to be here at the Jungle."

Judah Rimbu scores a try for PNG against Fiji during the 2024 Pacific Championships. (Photo: Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Rugby league is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of Papua New Guinea, a country with an intense passion for the sport.

Like many of his countrymen, Rimbu went to incredible lengths to catch a glimpse of his heroes.

Now he is the one inspiring the next generation in his homeland.

"Growing up in a rugby league-mad country, you've got to be the best to break through," said Rimbu.

"There's a lot of talent back home that don't get opportunities. I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had.

"I'm happy to be here where I am now. I grew up in Port Moresby and used to sneak through an opened window or a fence or climb up a tree to watch national league games. I just wanted to watch and then I could be happy and go home.

Judah Rimbu brings his trademark celebration to Super League. (Photo: Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

"Growing up in a mad footy town is crazy. I know most of them follow Cas now."

Castleford's PNG contingent has brought fresh eyes to the club at a time when Super League's link to the Pacific island has never been stronger.

Between Lachlan Lam, Rhyse Martin and Edwin Ipape, there are enough success stories to offer Rimbu encouragement at the start of his journey in the competition.

But fresh from being crowned the Queensland Cup Player of the Year after starring for the PNG Hunters in 2024, he feels ready to forge his own path.

"Nobody knew about him," said Rimbu on former Hunters team-mate Ipape.

"He came from nowhere but now he's one of the best in the comp. I've got a lot of respect for him and Horney who played nine before me here. They give me a lot of inspiration as well.

"But I just want to be the Judah Rimbu I want to be."

Rimbu is a hooker like Ipape but he could start the season in the halves as cover for the injured Rowan Milnes.

Last Saturday's friendly against Hull allowed Rimbu to blow away the cobwebs and settle back into a position he knows well.

"I grew up playing half-back and have played there most of my life," he said. "I shifted to play dummy-half in 2023.

"It's up to the coach. If it's better for the team, I'm happy to play half-back. Wherever he wants to put me, I'm happy."

With his infectious personality and all-action playing style, Rimbu promises to be a crowd favourite.

If everything goes to plan, his trademark bow and arrow celebration will become a familiar sight down at the Jungle in 2025.

"Every time I scored for the PNG Hunters, I wanted to give inspiration to the young generation growing up," said Rimbu, who scored 16 tries in 23 Queensland Cup games last year.

"Back in the day, my grandad was a hunter and used bows to kill animals for food. As soon as I joined the Hunters, that became my trademark."

Before too long, he might see his celebration recreated by the kids of Castleford on local fields as well as those back home.