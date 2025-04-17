Kallum Watkins out to write glorious final chapter with Leeds Rhinos

In the middle of Salford Red Devils' latest financial crisis, Kallum Watkins turned 34.

The former England international is still performing at a high level but his trophy prospects appeared slim with each passing week.

Enter Leeds Rhinos, the club that gave Watkins his best years and fuelled his thirst for silverware.

The Rhinos have handed the veteran a lifeline and the chance to end his glittering career on a high.

Leeds are not the same club Watkins left behind in 2019 – having failed to add to their eight Super League titles in his absence – but there is renewed optimism under Brad Arthur.

As he prepares to make his second debut for the club on the 17th anniversary of his first, Watkins has allowed himself to dream about going out at the top and finishing where he started with the Rhinos.

"I have a little bit," said Watkins, who won six league titles and two Challenge Cups during his first spell.

"First I've just got to get that feeling of playing rugby and thinking about rugby again. Over the last few months, I haven't been in that situation at Salford.

Kallum Watkins is back at his spiritual home. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to come here again. Coming to the back end of my career, I want to win stuff. This club is striving for that and always has done.

"There's a coach who is very passionate and determined to win and a good group of lads who are buying into that.

"It's all about gaining consistency this season. They've been really good with the defensive side and there's a bit to work on with the attacking side, but that will come in time.

"Defence wins you titles and gets you to the big games. That's a really good foundation."

Kallum Watkins, centre, endured a tough time at Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After starting out in the outside backs – including spells on the wing – Watkins will complete his transformation when he comes off the bench in the middle against Huddersfield Giants.

A back-rower in more recent times, Watkins is ready to master another role for the good of the team.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there on Friday, playing in the middle, helping out the boys and doing the tough stuff," he said.

"I'm excited. It is different and you’ll probably see a different player to the one I was six years ago at Leeds. I have changed my game."

Kallum Watkins enjoyed a successful first spell at Headingley. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Watkins had to settle for a short-term deal until the end of 2025 but that has only added fuel to his fire.

Back at his spiritual home, the thought of retirement has not entered his mind.

"I have been given the opportunity to play out this year and then hopefully I'll get another opportunity next year," said Watkins.