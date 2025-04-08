Kallum Watkins secures Leeds Rhinos homecoming in Salford Red Devils swap deal

Kallum Watkins has secured a Headingley homecoming after rejoining Leeds Rhinos from Salford Red Devils in a huge early-season transfer.

The 34-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2025 Super League season at his boyhood club, with young forward Toby Warren heading the other way on loan as part of the deal.

Leeds have paid a transfer fee for Watkins to help ease Salford's financial woes, a crisis that had already seen them lose Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai.

Watkins' career comes full circle after making his name with the Rhinos as an academy graduate.

"I am delighted to be coming back to the Rhinos where my career began," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone at Salford Red Devils for the experiences we shared together. It has been an incredibly tough season for everyone involved, from the players to the coaches and the staff at the Devils.

"I hope some resolution can be found in the coming weeks and months and the club can once again challenge in Super League.

"The Rhinos also hold a special place in my career having started out in the academy at the club and achieved so much.

Kallum Watkins has left Salford to rejoin Leeds. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I am looking forward to working with Brad Arthur and getting to know the current squad with the aim of getting the Rhinos back to where we want to be."

Watkins won six Super League titles and two Challenge Cups during his first spell at Headingley.

A 29-cap England international, Watkins scored 132 tries in 259 appearances for the Rhinos between 2008 and 2019 before leaving for NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

Watkins signed for hometown club Salford the following year and has transitioned from centre to the back row in recent seasons.

Kallum Watkins enjoyed a successful first spell at Headingley. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

His signing adds versatility and knowhow to Arthur's squad.

"It is unusual that a player of Kallum's quality becomes available mid-season," said Leeds boss Arthur, whose side have won half of their six Super League games so far.

"Since losing Maika Sivo before the season, Ian (Blease, sporting director) has been working hard to add experience to the depth of our playing group and Kallum certainly does that."

Watkins will not be involved when Leeds take on the Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night.

The veteran, who links back up with former golden generation team-mate Ryan Hall, could make his debut in the Good Friday home clash with Huddersfield Giants.

"We are delighted to bring Kallum back to the Rhinos," said Blease.

"He is a natural leader who will add a great deal of quality to our squad. He has the versatility to play in the pack or at centre.

"He will be a good influence on our young players coming through the academy having done that journey himself to the very top of the game. I can envisage him, just like Ryan Hall, having a role beyond his playing career at the club.