Kallum Watkins set for Ashes bow as Shaun Wane drops two England starters

Leeds Rhinos back-rower Kallum Watkins is in line for an England recall after replacing John Bateman in Shaun Wane's 19-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Bateman is struggling with illness, creating a first opportunity for Watkins since the 2022 World Cup.

Full-back Jack Welsby and prop Ethan Havard have been dropped in the wake of last week's Wembley defeat, making way for half-back Harry Smith and Halifax-born forward Morgan Smithies.

AJ Brimson, who switched his international allegiance earlier this year through his mother's English heritage, will make his international debut against the country of his birth as Welsby's replacement, while Smith's return could see Mikey Lewis drop to the bench or out of the 17 entirely.

Lewis partnered George Williams in the first Test but his position in the team is now under threat.

Jez Litten retains his place in the final 19 as one of two hookers alongside Daryl Clark, while Wakefield Trinity pair Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken are also set to be given another opportunity following last week's 26-6 loss.

Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki will be hoping to feature at Everton after narrowly missing the cut.

"I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that," said Wane.

"The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend’s game – but the fact remains that we simply need to be better this time around.

"I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes series.

"We are heading to a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium at Everton and I have no doubt the English supporters will get behind the team and be that 18th man for us on Saturday afternoon."

