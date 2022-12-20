Keighley Cougars have pulled off one of the biggest signings ahead of the 2023 Championship season with the arrival of Luke Gale on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old from Leeds has been without a club since leaving Hull FC at the end of last season. He has made over 300 career appearances with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers.

He was part of the Rhinos’ Challenge Cup winning side in 2020 and lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield with Castleford Tigers in 2017 – the same year he was named Super League Man of Steel.

The half-back kicked the winning drop-goal in Challenge Cup final against Salford Red Devils and in 2017 his golden-point drop-goal against St Helens in the play-off semi-final earned Castleford a place in the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Richard Agar and Luke Gale of Leeds Rhinos celebrate with the trophy following the Coral Challenge Cup Final match between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils at Wembley Stadium on October 17, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Gale had been training on his own as he kept up his search for a new club and after a few meetings with Cougars head coach Rhys Lovegrove, he felt a move to Keighley was the best option for him.

Explaining his decision to join Keighley, who were promoted from League 1 last term, Gale said: “I feel that this will be a great fit for me. I want to come here to Keighley and help these lads compete within the Championship and with the squad we have got, we will definitely be pushing at the right end of the table.

“Things have been a bit different for me this season as it is the first team that I have ever gone into a pre-season without a deal at a club. I made the decision to train by myself and give myself a couple months out of Rugby League after playing and training for 14 straight seasons.

“I’ve met and spoken with Rhys a few times now and he is one of the best young coaches within the game right now and we just clicked straight away. And that came of the back of last season which for me wasn’t a good year both personally and from a team point of view.

