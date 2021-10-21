Keighley Cougars appoint Warrington Wolves' Andrew Henderson as head of rugby

The former Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles hooker had been working for the League 1 club in an advisory capacity.

Henderson, 42, impressed as head coach of London Broncos, earning the chance to work with Steve Price at Warrington where he has been for the last four years.

At Cougar Park, he will be heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the club by not only assisting head coach Rhys Lovegrove but also managing director Lisa Gill.

Ex-Scotland captain Henderson - who has left Warrington following the arrival of Daryl Powell as head coach - said: “I’m delighted to be joining a club that is ambitious and looking to develop such as Keighley.

“My main focus as Head of Rugby will be to oversee the Rugby League department of the club.

“I will be working very closely with the Head Coach Rhys Lovegrove in regards to recruitment and retention of the playing squad and I will certainly be there to advise, guide, and sometimes challenge him on those decisions.

“My role will also involve overseeing the performance department and putting infrastructures and systems in place to improve how we operate as well as supporting the players individually and

Andrew Henderson with the 2017 Championship Coach of the Year he won for his exploits with London Broncos. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

helping to develop the coaches we have at a club.

“The Rugby department will be the main focus of my role, but I will also be on hand to assist the club in other areas such as the community side and commercially.