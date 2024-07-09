Keighley Cougars sack head coach Matt Foster despite topping League 1
Former Keighley player Foster took over from Jy-mel Coleman midway through last season but could not prevent the club from dropping down to the third tier.
The Cougars are on course for an immediate return to the Championship after winning 11 of their 13 fixtures so far.
However, the Keighley board have decided to take action following Sunday's 20-20 draw with Rochdale Hornets.
Keighley managing director Kaue Garcia said: "Sport is a tough business and from the outside this perhaps looks like a hard decision, but when we see performances start to dip we have to pay attention while having one eye on the future.
"For the board, as a collective, this season's performances have been inconsistent and with Rochdale (A), Midlands (A), Cornwall (A) and the draw with Rochdale fresh in our minds we feel we have to be better with everything at stake this season."
Director of rugby Jake Webster has taken the reins on an interim basis as the club begin their search for a new head coach.
"We would like to thank Matt for his commitment and service to the club and it is disappointing that we lose a coach halfway through a season," said Webster. "However, he leaves with our very best wishes."
