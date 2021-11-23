Kevin Sinfield: Pictures capture Leeds Rhinos legend's incredible 101-mile run for MND charities and Rob Burrow

The Leeds Rhinos legend set off from Leicester Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road stadium on Monday and has raised close to £1m after completing the feat.
Below are the pictures charting Sinfield's route from the midlands to West Yorkshire. Last year, Sinfield completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over £2.7m for MND charities.
1. Setting off
Kevin Sinfield started his run at Leicester Tigers' Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium.
Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
2. First leg
Kevin Sinfield during the first stop in the Extra Mile Challenge
Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
3. Early hours
Kevin Sinfield passes through Mountsorrel near Loughborough during the Extra Mile Challenge.
Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
4. Rest stop
Kevin Sinfield at the third stop in Barrow upon Soar during the Extra Mile Challenge.
Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire