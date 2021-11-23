FINISH LINE: Kevin Sinfield stands with Rob Burrow after completing his Extra Mile challenge. Picture: PA Wire.

Kevin Sinfield: Pictures capture Leeds Rhinos legend's incredible 101-mile run for MND charities and Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield completed his 101-mile run in aid of the MND Association and the appeal to build The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Headingley on Tuesday morning.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:57 am

The Leeds Rhinos legend set off from Leicester Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road stadium on Monday and has raised close to £1m after completing the feat.

Below are the pictures charting Sinfield's route from the midlands to West Yorkshire. Last year, Sinfield completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over £2.7m for MND charities.

1. Setting off

Kevin Sinfield started his run at Leicester Tigers' Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium.

Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

2. First leg

Kevin Sinfield during the first stop in the Extra Mile Challenge

Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

3. Early hours

Kevin Sinfield passes through Mountsorrel near Loughborough during the Extra Mile Challenge.

Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

4. Rest stop

Kevin Sinfield at the third stop in Barrow upon Soar during the Extra Mile Challenge.

Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

