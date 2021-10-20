Sinfield is to run 101 miles in 24 hours in November in a bid to raise £100,000 to support MND Association and The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

The former England captain and Leeds Rhinos legend, who joined rugby union side Leicester Tigers earlier this year, will attempt to run from Leicester’s home at Welford Road to Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Monday, November 22, the run will be split into 7km segments, each must be completed within an hour before the next one starts on the hour.

Leeds Rhinos' legend Kevin Sinfield presents Rob Burrow with the Spirit of Super League award. Sinfield will now run 101 miles in 24 hours for his old friend. (Picture: Phil Daly/SWPix.com)

Typical of Sinfield who has gone the extra mile for Burrow, the journey was planned to cover a distance of 100 miles but the actual final distance covers 101 miles.

In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised over £2.7m by running seven marathons in seven days.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and since then has publicly championed raising funds and awareness for everyone impacted by the disease.

Sinfield’s initial target for ‘The Extra Mile Challenge’ is to raise £100,000 as he runs just short of four marathons back to back in a day.

Kevin Sinfield during his final 7 in 7 marathon challenge for MND last year (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

This challenge, inspired by Burrow, will be raising money directly to benefit people living with MND. Donations will be split equally between the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND supporting people living with MND and their families, and the MND Association which funds multi-disciplinary care delivered at the Centre and others across the country, as well as research into potential treatments for the disease.

Sinfield, 41, said: “Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge I have ever attempted but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target.

“In my short time at the Tigers, the people in Leicester have made me feel so welcome and it is wonderful that we have been able to come up with an event that starts in Leicester and finishes with us coming home to Emerald Headingley.

“The response from the public last year was breath taking and I know, from feedback we have received from the MND Association, every penny that was raised has been put to good use to help members of the MND community across England and Wales.

Kevin Sinfield finishes his final 7 in 7 marathon challenge around Saddleworth in aid of Rob Burrow back in December 2020. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The more money we can raise, the more people we can help and ultimately find a cure for this cruel disease. We have seen science and research do some incredible things over the last year and I know so much work is going on to find a breakthrough for MND.

“I am sure there will be tough times as we pound the streets during the day and night, in cold November temperatures, but knowing the good we can all achieve together will be a huge motivation for everyone involved.”

The route for the run has been devised by the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University and, unlike last year when Covid restrictions impacted supporter numbers, the route will be publicised in advance so well wishers can come out to cheer the team on.

In addition to public donations, Sinfield is hoping to attract five key-benefactors who will donate £20,000 each and their logos will feature on his running vest as he completes the challenge as well as being recognised throughout the event.

It is hoped that this will double the initial target to £200,000. If you would like to play your part in helping Kevin reach this incredible target please email [email protected] for further information.

Sally Light, chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, added: “Knowing the dedication, commitment and passion our MND Association Patron Kevin Sinfield has for supporting people with MND, it doesn’t surprise us at all that he’s chosen to go the ‘extra mile’ with his awareness raising and fundraising efforts once again.