Kevin Walters expects Australia to improve after making light work of England
The hosts went into the opening Test of the long-awaited Ashes series in bullish mood, only to be served a reality check at the national stadium.
Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton scored doubles for the dominant Kangaroos, who have held the trophy since 1973.
Daryl Clark went over for a late consolation but Australia are already well on their way to a 14th successive series victory.
Walters, though, felt the world champions were far from their best.
"It was a bit scrappy," said the Australia boss after the 26-6 win. "We expect us to get better, and the English side will too.
"Our defence was good, which makes me happier more than anything.
"There's no relief. I'm in a strong position as the coach of this side. These guys give you confidence.
"They handled the pressure well and then will get on for next week."
Australia had to overcome the early loss of captain Isaah Yeo to a head knock, which also rules him out of the second Test at Everton on Saturday.
Yeo, who was knocked to the ground by a strong carry from Dom Young, faces a battle to prove his fitness for the Headingley finale.
"Yeo is with us but had a bad knock,” added Walters.
"We have good medical staff. We will see where he is at in the next couple of days. Isaah is a tough hombre."
Reece Walsh was the star of the show for the Kangaroos on his international debut, scoring two tries and producing a pair of smart defensive reads.
"It's pretty surreal being at Wembley among a bunch of world class players," he said. "I'm pretty happy with how we went."