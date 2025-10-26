Kevin Walters expects Australia to improve after making light work of England

Kevin Walters has warned England that there is more to come from Australia following Saturday's convincing Wembley victory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts went into the opening Test of the long-awaited Ashes series in bullish mood, only to be served a reality check at the national stadium.

Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton scored doubles for the dominant Kangaroos, who have held the trophy since 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl Clark went over for a late consolation but Australia are already well on their way to a 14th successive series victory.

Walters, though, felt the world champions were far from their best.

"It was a bit scrappy," said the Australia boss after the 26-6 win. "We expect us to get better, and the English side will too.

"Our defence was good, which makes me happier more than anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no relief. I'm in a strong position as the coach of this side. These guys give you confidence.

Reece Walsh, centre, won the man of the match award. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"They handled the pressure well and then will get on for next week."

Australia had to overcome the early loss of captain Isaah Yeo to a head knock, which also rules him out of the second Test at Everton on Saturday.

Yeo, who was knocked to the ground by a strong carry from Dom Young, faces a battle to prove his fitness for the Headingley finale.

"Yeo is with us but had a bad knock,” added Walters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Walsh, left, celebrates breaking the deadlock. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We have good medical staff. We will see where he is at in the next couple of days. Isaah is a tough hombre."

Reece Walsh was the star of the show for the Kangaroos on his international debut, scoring two tries and producing a pair of smart defensive reads.