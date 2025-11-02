Kevin Walters insists Australia have had to work hard for Ashes win over England
The hosts took the fight to the Kangaroos at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium but were restricted to a pair of Harry Smith penalties, leaving them with just a solitary try across the opening two Tests.
After breaking the game open early in the second half through tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young, Australia saw out a 14-4 victory to clinch a 14th successive series win over their rivals.
Walters, however, believes England have been more competitive than the scoreline suggests.
"We were expecting a tough series and got that," he said. "Last week (Australia's 26-6 at Wembley) went under the radar how tough the game was.
"We were slower and could have been better in attack but defence wins the game and that was the case.
"There were some moments there where they were on top. Whoever scored first was going to be important and Munster pulled a play. I don't know where he gets it from.
"That was an old-style Test match. A lot of guys haven't experienced that but now they have.
"Next week could be a similar game so we'll certainly be ready for it."
A potential decider at Headingley has now been rendered a dead rubber, offering Walters the luxury of handing opportunities to his wider squad.
Dylan Edwards and Mitchell Moses are among the players yet to feature.
"It would be nice to reward some guys," added Walters.
"There's been a great connection amongst the whole group, particularly with our training and preparation. Part of that is the guys we’ve been training against have been very, very good."