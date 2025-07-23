Kevin Walters sets sights on Wembley Ashes opener after being named Australia head coach

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 57-year-old, who represented the Kangaroos 11 times during his playing career, has replaced Mal Meninga for the historic tour.

Long-serving head coach Meninga stepped down just four months out from the first Ashes series since 2003 to head up the new Perth Bears franchise.

Australia have now turned to a coach with experience on both sides of the world, having spent time in charge of Catalans Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and Queensland across four State of Origin series.

"I'm really, really proud first and foremost to be given the opportunity to coach the Kangaroos," said Walters, who also enjoyed a short spell with Warrington Wolves as a player.

"I've certainly played as a Kangaroo many times but now to get the opportunity to coach them, it's really exciting and I feel really privileged as well to hold the post.

"I'm just grateful to get the opportunity now and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into it, feet under the desk and a really strong focus on certainly the first Test at Wembley first and then we'll go from there."

The series also features Tests at Everton and Headingley but the opener on October 25 will be a personal highlight for Walters.

Kevin Walters will lead Australia into the Ashes. (Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

A former tourist who has experienced both the highs and lows of Ashes selection, Walters is relishing the chance to return to England's national stadium – this time in charge of the Kangaroos.

"I've been to Wembley and watched Tests there," he added.

"I've not been picked in the side for the Ashes as well, so this time I'm going there with a great attitude, with a really strong Aussie team to get the job done.

"I've got nothing but great memories from Wembley. It's one of the great sporting arenas in the world.