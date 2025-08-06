Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, whose previous clubs include St Helens and Wigan Warriors, is closing in on a century of appearances for the Giants.

Greenwood has scored eight times in 96 games since 2021, including a try in the recent win at Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-cap England international will now remain with Huddersfield until at least the end of the 2027 season.

"I'm glad I've got another two years here," said Greenwood.

"I'm settled really well. I've been here a few years now so I'm glad it's over the line and now I can concentrate on the back end of this year.

"My intentions were always to stay here."

Director of rugby Andy Kelly views the retention as an important deal for 2026.

Joe Greenwood has committed his future to Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"This is a key piece of business for us," he said.