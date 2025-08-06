'Key piece of business': Huddersfield Giants secure future of experienced forward
The 32-year-old, whose previous clubs include St Helens and Wigan Warriors, is closing in on a century of appearances for the Giants.
Greenwood has scored eight times in 96 games since 2021, including a try in the recent win at Hull FC.
The one-cap England international will now remain with Huddersfield until at least the end of the 2027 season.
"I'm glad I've got another two years here," said Greenwood.
"I'm settled really well. I've been here a few years now so I'm glad it's over the line and now I can concentrate on the back end of this year.
"My intentions were always to stay here."
Director of rugby Andy Kelly views the retention as an important deal for 2026.
"This is a key piece of business for us," he said.
"We wanted to keep Joe after the performances he's put in this year. He's really made that back-row spot his own and we're looking forward to him continuing this for the coming seasons."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.