Kieran Dixon eyes Super League return after leaving York City Knights

Kieran Dixon scoring a try from London Broncos against Huddersfield in Super League.

The ex-England Knights international, 29, has been out of the top-flight since being relegated with London Broncos in 2019.

He spent another year in the capital before switching to York last term where he scored 11 tries and 77 goals in 20 games.

But Dixon – who managed 29 tries in just 39 games for the Robins – has now switched to relegated Leigh who hope to make an immediate return to Super League.

He has earned a deal after a successful trial period and Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Kieran has a burning desire to get back into Super League and sometimes you have to take one step back to go forward again.

“He wants a full-time environment, which we can offer, and during his time with us he’s seen the facilities we have and the squad we are assembling, and he’s taken a punt on himself which has paid off.

“It’s a positive move for Kieran and for ourselves. His arrival thickens up our squad and shows that we are continuing to strengthen with quality signings.”

Chester signed Dixon for Hull KR from London at the end of 2014 and recalled: “He played an important role in 2015, helping us reach the Challenge Cup Final and scoring 22 tries that season.