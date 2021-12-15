Lachlan Coote keen to embrace mentor role at Hull KR

Flashback: St Helens' Lachlan Coote (left) and Jack Welsby celebrate at the Grand Final.

Australian star Coote is the East Yorkshire club’s major signing ahead of 2022 having arrived on the back of winning three successive Super League titles with St Helens.

He is sure to bring added class to KR’s backline but they also have another new full-back following the capture of exciting teenager Laulu-Togaga’e from League 1 Keighley Cougars.

Coote, 31, said: “He’s been really good.

“I’d already seen how he’s stepped a couple of blokes at training and made them look silly so he has that good running game about him.

“But he also has a nice pass on him when he’s out the back.”

Coote added: “Obviously coming to teams with young blokes, he’s a kid who’s willing to learn and is happy to listen, talk to you and have a conversation about things and ask questions as well.

“There’s no ego there about him which is always a good sign and I think he’s definitely got a bright future.”

Coote had already taken Jack Welsby under his wing at Saints, the young 2020 Grand Final hero who continues to excel, will wear Coote’s No 1 shirt next term and hopes to break into Shaun Wane’s England squad.

Asked if the mentoring role is something he enjoys, the former North Queensland Cowboys star admitted: “Yes, it is.

“It’s definitely something that I’ve adapted to.

“When you do get older you want to take all that knowledge and push it on to the younger guys under you.

“It was great to help Jack Welsby out in any way.

“He was a good young kid as well and similar to Phoenix: happy to learn, asking questions etc.

“I think that’s why Jack has come a long way: the ability to take in information from the most experienced.