Lachlan Walmsley highlights 'positive direction' after committing to Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley has been rewarded with a new one-year contract following a positive start to his Super League career.
By James O'Brien
Published 9th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST

The 27-year-old, who scored 98 tries in 93 games in the Championship across four seasons with Whitehaven, Halifax Panthers and Wakefield, has crossed seven times in 10 appearances in his debut campaign at the top level.

Walmsley helped himself to a double in last week's rout of Catalans Dragons, a result that moved Trinity back into the top six.

"I've really enjoyed the last two years with Wakefield and am really happy to extend for another year," he said.

Lachlan Walmsley has maintained his impressive tryscoring record in Super League. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The fans have been absolutely amazing. I can’t wait to be running out at Belle Vue in front of more packed-out crowds.

"As a club, Trinity is going in a positive direction. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Walmsley becomes the second player to commit to Trinity this week after Josh Rourke signed a two-year contract extension.

Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has been delighted with Walmsley's development.

"Lachlan came in as a raw player from the Championship and has grown into a consistent performer at Super League level," said Powell.

"He has improved in all the key areas in his game, which is always great to see as a coach. He also fits perfectly into the group as a character and person.

"He's a pleasure to coach and I'm delighted he agreed to stay with the club for another year.”

