League One rocked as Cornwall RLFC fold citing 'uncertainties in the United States of America'

Cornwall RLFC have folded due to a lack of funding less than four years after they were formed.

The club, which played in Betfred League One, rugby league’s third tier, have announced their immediate withdrawal from the competition.

A club statement said: “Regrettably, the club will be withdrawing from Betfred League One with immediate effect, with the recent match against Whitehaven its last.

“The scheduled fixture away to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday will not take place, nor will the club fulfil its remaining 2025 fixtures.

“The club’s current ownership group, who gained control of Cornwall RLFC back in November, immediately sought further investment to try and stabilise the club and to grow the game of rugby league in the Duchy, through a professional club.

“Significant progress was made with potential overseas investors to achieve this, although sadly, due the current uncertainties in the United States of America, this has not been possible.

“The club have subsequently explored other avenues to secure required funding, but these have been extensively exhausted, leaving Cornwall RLFC with no option other than to withdraw immediately.”

Local businessman Kenny Stone took over from a Canadian consortium in November last year, but the club struggled to make an impact in League One.