Lee Briers' Brisbane Broncos exit confirmed to spark speculation over Super League destination
Leeds Rhinos have been on the lookout for a permanent head coach since Rohan Smith's departure in mid-June, while Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants also have a vacancy after recently parting company with Ian Watson.
Should the Warrington Wolves legend decide to remain as an assistant, St Helens is his likely destination.
Earlier this month, Rugby League Live reported that Briers had held talks with the Super League giants over joining Paul Wellens' coaching staff next year.
John Cartwright, meanwhile, will take over as Hull FC head coach at the end of the year after working alongside Briers at Brisbane.
Briers has enhanced his reputation during his time with the Broncos, helping the club reach the NRL Grand Final last year after transforming their attack.
The 46-year-old, who had been linked with a move to South Sydney Rabbitohs, will see out his second season in the NRL before heading home with a heavy heart.
"It's been a really tough decision," said Briers.
"I'm sad to be going but our family had to deal with some loss last year and the time is right now to go back home. We still have our daughter living in the UK and we do miss her so the time is right to go back.
"We are forever grateful and we'll look back on these two years as one of the best experiences of our lives."
Briers, who scored 2,586 points in 425 games for Warrington, ended his 25-year association with the club at the end of 2021 after a spell as an assistant coach, a role he has also held with Wigan.
Earlier this year, Briers declared that he was ready to be a head coach providing the job was the right fit for him.
Brisbane boss Kevin Walters believes the former half-back would be an asset to any club.
"We brought Lee here to the club because he has a great football brain and he knows what it takes to be part of a winning team," said Walters.
"He has bought into what we are building here at the Broncos and played a really important role as a leader and mentor over the past few seasons.
"We are looking forward to some more success with Lee over the next few months before he departs, and he will always be welcomed back here at the Broncos."
