Lee Briers: Four potential Super League destinations for outgoing Brisbane Broncos assistant coach

Lee Briers is on the lookout for a new club in Super League after deciding to end his two-year spell as an assistant at Brisbane Broncos.
By James O'Brien
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 09:42 BST

The former half-back served his coaching apprenticeship in England with Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors before trying his hand in the NRL, where he reached the Grand Final in his first season in 2023.

Here are four potential destinations for Briers as he prepares to return to Super League.

St Helens

Saints appear to be the frontrunners after Briers recently held talks with his hometown club about assisting Paul Wellens next season, according to Rugby League Live.

Any move to the Totally Wicked Stadium hinges on Wellens' future – with the current head coach out of contract at the end of the year – and whether Briers wants to continue as an assistant.

Leeds Rhinos

Briers recently declared he was ready to be a head coach providing the job was the right fit for him.

Lee Briers left Warrington at the end of 2021. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Lee Briers left Warrington at the end of 2021. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Lee Briers left Warrington at the end of 2021. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

That would not have gone unnoticed by the Rhinos as they continue their search for a permanent boss but it would represent something of a gamble for a club that have been stung before, most recently with rookie head coach Rohan Smith.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants are another club on the lookout for a new head coach following the recent sacking of Ian Watson.

If Briers decides to start out as a head coach at a club where expectations aren't so great and the spotlight isn't so bright, Huddersfield could be the place for him.

Hull FC

Briers works alongside incoming Hull head coach John Cartwright at Brisbane and could find himself spending the next few months having his ear chewed off by the Australian.

With Warrington and Wigan fully stocked up, the MKM Stadium could be another option for Briers should he decide to remain as an assistant.

